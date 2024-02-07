LAAD Gunners Provide Layered Defense Aboard USS Boxer

Low altitude air defense Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, set up an FIM-92 Stinger firing point, left, and a Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

