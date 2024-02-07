Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAAD Gunners Provide Layered Defense Aboard USS Boxer [Image 1 of 6]

    LAAD Gunners Provide Layered Defense Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Celestino Arellano III, a low altitude air defense gunner assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, scans the horizon for nearby aerial threats during a strait transit exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 12, 2024. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 16:56
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAAD Gunners Provide Layered Defense Aboard USS Boxer [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS
    Drones
    SCAT
    LAAD
    Naval Integration
    LMADIS

