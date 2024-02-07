VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while conducting carrier qualifications, Jan. 11, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

