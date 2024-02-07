Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 1 of 5]

    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean while conducting carrier qualifications, Jan. 11, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 16:38
    Photo ID: 8234444
    VIRIN: 240111-M-YF186-1037
    Resolution: 6628x4419
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    VMFA-225 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    ACE
    Navy
    Marines
    F-35B
    Naval Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT