Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault [Image 6 of 6]

    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish a security position using Amphibious Combat Vehicles during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore as forces seized terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8234267
    VIRIN: 240117-M-HY848-1157
    Resolution: 6864x5304
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault
    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault
    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault
    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault
    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault
    Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harpers Ferry
    15th MEU
    Amphibious
    BLT 1/5
    ACV
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT