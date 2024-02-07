U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Alexander, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security in a building during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 17, 2023. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore as forces seized terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8234265
|VIRIN:
|240117-M-HY848-1137
|Resolution:
|6864x5304
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT