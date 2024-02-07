U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan Alexander, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides security in a building during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 17, 2023. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore as forces seized terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault, by LCpl Peyton Kahle