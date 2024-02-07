U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish a security position using Amphibious Combat Vehicles during an amphibious assault exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 18, 2023. During the amphibious assault, all elements of the 15th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force completed ship-to-shore movements to support sustained operations ashore as forces seized terrain from a simulated enemy in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:53 Photo ID: 8234264 VIRIN: 240117-M-HY848-1152 Resolution: 6746x3795 Size: 2.16 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Co Uses ACVs for Operations During Amphibious Assault [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.