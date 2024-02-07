Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall environmental specialist Jenny Tolbert, front right, Agrima Poudel and Directorate of Public Works Environmental Management Division Director Tony Taylor, back right, along with volunteers from Arlington National Cemetery, left, help pick up trash near the JBM-HH motor pool and Section 78 at ANC in June 2021 Joint Cleanup Event as part of the Clean the Bay Day. (Photo by Stacey Rosenquist, ANC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:06 Photo ID: 8233949 VIRIN: 230209-A-D0511-1001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmentalist encourages women to pursue scientific careers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.