    Environmentalist encourages women to pursue scientific careers

    UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall environmental specialist Jenny Tolbert, front right, Agrima Poudel and Directorate of Public Works Environmental Management Division Director Tony Taylor, back right, along with volunteers from Arlington National Cemetery, left, help pick up trash near the JBM-HH motor pool and Section 78 at ANC in June 2021 Joint Cleanup Event as part of the Clean the Bay Day. (Photo by Stacey Rosenquist, ANC)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 14:06
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Environmental Science
    International Day of Women and Girls in Science

