    B-2 Spirit touches down at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 2 of 4]

    B-2 Spirit touches down at Whiteman Air Force Base

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands after a sortie at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo, Feb. 7, 2024. These sorties allow crews to maintain preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit touches down at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

