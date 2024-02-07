A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands after a sortie at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo, Feb. 7, 2024. These sorties allow crews to maintain preparedness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryson Britt)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:51
|Photo ID:
|8233788
|VIRIN:
|240207-F-JY895-1300
|Resolution:
|4177x3342
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit touches down at Whiteman Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Bryson Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
