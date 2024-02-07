Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charting a New Course: The Dawn of Enhanced Radar Navigation at SCSTC Det WESTPAC

    Charting a New Course: The Dawn of Enhanced Radar Navigation at SCSTC Det WESTPAC

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    240208-N-N0443-3005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2024) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Detachment Western Pacific staff members Senior Chief Operations Specialist Leslie Greenwynter, Chief Operations Specialist Zachary Ezekiel, Operations Specialist 1st Class Derek Cameron, and Operations Specialist 1st Class Daniel Pressley conduct acceptance testing on the Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) system. This critical testing phase ensures the NSST's operational readiness and effectiveness in training Sailors for real-world naval operations, further enhancing the combat readiness and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:47
    Photo ID: 8233529
    VIRIN: 240208-N-N0443-3005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charting a New Course: The Dawn of Enhanced Radar Navigation at SCSTC Det WESTPAC, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    NSST
    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC Det Western Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT