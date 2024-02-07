240208-N-N0443-3005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2024) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Detachment Western Pacific staff members Senior Chief Operations Specialist Leslie Greenwynter, Chief Operations Specialist Zachary Ezekiel, Operations Specialist 1st Class Derek Cameron, and Operations Specialist 1st Class Daniel Pressley conduct acceptance testing on the Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) system. This critical testing phase ensures the NSST's operational readiness and effectiveness in training Sailors for real-world naval operations, further enhancing the combat readiness and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 10:47 Photo ID: 8233529 VIRIN: 240208-N-N0443-3005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.42 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charting a New Course: The Dawn of Enhanced Radar Navigation at SCSTC Det WESTPAC, by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.