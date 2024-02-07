Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Stewart Hosts Scientists for Prescribed Burns [Image 11 of 11]

    Fort Stewart Hosts Scientists for Prescribed Burns

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Stewart Forestry Branch once again hosted the Integrated Research Management Team to study what would be considered an average daily prescribed burn on Fort Stewart, GA. Feb. 8th. Fort Stewart burns over 100,000 acres a year to provide safe training area for the military while also encouraging environmental conservation. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 09:28
    VIRIN: 240208-A-TI396-1359
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    This work, Fort Stewart Hosts Scientists for Prescribed Burns [Image 11 of 11], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wildlife
    Fort Stewart
    Controlled Burns
    Forestry Branch
    IRMT

