USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door

    JAPAN

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240209-N-SO660-1050 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Micheal Fowler, from Dalton, Georgia, tightens a nut while reassembling a quick-acting watertight door in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Kyree Rogers)

