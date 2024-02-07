Alex Lee, Project Manager was selected as 2024 NAVFAC Project Manager of the Year
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 08:02
|Photo ID:
|8233190
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-AE927-7090
|Resolution:
|2314x2285
|Size:
|920.2 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alex Lee Selected as 2024 NAVFAC Project Manager of the Year, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
