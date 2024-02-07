Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door [Image 11 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door

    JAPAN

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240209-N-SO660-1032 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2024) Machinists Mate Fireman Amelia Davila, from Canyon Lake, Texas, reinstalls the dogging mechanism on a quick-acting watertight door during troubleshooting in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8233188
    VIRIN: 240209-N-SO660-1032
    Resolution: 4314x3081
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: CANYON LAKE, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the aft galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the aft galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the aft galley
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Troubleshooting
    Quick-acting Watertight Door

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT