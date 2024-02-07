240209-N-SO660-1004 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 9, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Alhaji Kargbo, from East Louise, Illinois, removes the dogging mechanism to a quick-acting watertight door for maintenance in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Kyree Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8233185 VIRIN: 240209-N-SO660-1004 Resolution: 4327x2880 Size: 1.3 MB Location: JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors troubleshoot a quick-acting water tight door [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.