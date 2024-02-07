USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the aft galley

240206-N-RQ159-1044 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2024) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Juan Vazquez, from Brownsville, Texas, washes grapes in the aft galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

