    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the aft galley [Image 5 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors prepare food in the aft galley

    JAPAN

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240206-N-RQ159-1031 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 6, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Russell Esguerra, from Guam, slices meat in the aft galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 6. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 08:03
    Photo ID: 8233182
    VIRIN: 240206-N-RQ159-1031
    Resolution: 2497x1788
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: JP
    Hometown: GUAM, GU
    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Culinary Specialist
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    food preparation

