USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration

240208-N-OE145-1113 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2024) Chief Machinist’s Mate Keenen Hendon, from Oakland, California, speaks during a Black History Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

