240208-N-OE145-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2024) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Stoyanne Wilson, from New York, sings the national anthem during a Black History Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 08:03
|Photo ID:
|8233178
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-OE145-1007
|Resolution:
|5590x3731
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
