240208-N-OE145-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2024) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Stoyanne Wilson, from New York, sings the national anthem during a Black History Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 08:03 Photo ID: 8233178 VIRIN: 240208-N-OE145-1007 Resolution: 5590x3731 Size: 1.01 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.