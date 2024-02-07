Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration [Image 1 of 12]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Black History Month celebration

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240208-N-OE145-1007 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 8, 2024) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Stoyanne Wilson, from New York, sings the national anthem during a Black History Month celebration on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interest in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Celebration
    Training
    BHM

