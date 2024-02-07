U.S. Soldiers with E company ("Evil Eye"), 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade partake in "Evil Eye Athletic Competition" held at Feb. 1, 2024, at Bismarck Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 07:25
|Photo ID:
|8233155
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-EX530-1181
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.28 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Evil Eye Athletic Competition [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
