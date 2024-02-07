Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evil Eye Athletic Competition [Image 11 of 11]

    Evil Eye Athletic Competition

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with E company ("Evil Eye"), 1-3 Attack Battalion, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade partake in "Evil Eye Athletic Competition" held at Feb. 1, 2024, at Bismarck Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

