    Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy [Image 11 of 11]

    Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240206-N-AB188-1246 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6. Bataan is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    This work, Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

