    Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy [Image 10 of 11]

    Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240206-N-AB188-1374 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit the Mediterranean Sea in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Gaziantep (F-490) and TCG Gemlik (F-492), Feb. 6. Bataan and Carter Hall are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 05:37
    Photo ID: 8233091
    VIRIN: 240206-N-AB188-1374
    Resolution: 5417x3611
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    C6F
    Bataan ARG
    USS Carter Hall
    Turkish Navy

