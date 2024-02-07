Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Jones 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240206-N-AB188-1191 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Gaziantep (F-490) and TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6. Bataan and Carter Hall are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    USS Bataan
    C6F
    USS Carter Hall
    Turkish Navy
    PHIBRON 8

