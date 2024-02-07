240206-N-AB188-1191 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transit in formation with the Turkish frigates TCG Gaziantep (F-490) and TCG Gemlik (F-492) in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 6. Bataan and Carter Hall are on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 04:55 Photo ID: 8233026 VIRIN: 240206-N-AB188-1191 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.95 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bataan ARG Conducts Passing Exercise with Turkish Navy, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.