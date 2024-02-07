NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 7, 2024) Personnel assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay; Public Works Department, NSA Souda Bay; and the Detachment 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron graduate from a Foundational Leader Development Course on Feb. 7, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 01:58 Photo ID: 8232999 VIRIN: 240207-N-EM691-1055 Resolution: 5922x3948 Size: 1.65 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLDC Graduates at NSA Souda Bay [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.