FLDC Graduates at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 7, 2024) Builder Constructionman Apprentice Tynell Wilbourn, assigned to the Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Foundational Leader Development Course Certificate of Completion from Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, on Feb. 7, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

