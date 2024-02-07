Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st CES firefighters train emergency response [Image 8 of 8]

    51st CES firefighters train emergency response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tanner Hanson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, converses with a wing inspection team member following a simulated flight line emergency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Firefighters from the 51st CES continuously train in order to maintain the level of readiness needed to ensure safety for base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8232899
    VIRIN: 240201-F-XO977-2212
    Resolution: 5507x3664
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    This work, 51st CES firefighters train emergency response [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Firefighters
    51st Fighter Wing
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron

