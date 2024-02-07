51st CES firefighters train emergency response

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tahji Pinkney, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, communicates via radio during a simulated flight line emergency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Firefighters have to be quick and decisive when responding to emergencies, and being multi-capable Airmen allows them to remain in control of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|02.01.2024
|02.08.2024 23:39
|8232898
|240201-F-XO977-2194
|6048x4024
|2.77 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|3
|1
