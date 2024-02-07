U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tahji Pinkney, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, communicates via radio during a simulated flight line emergency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Firefighters have to be quick and decisive when responding to emergencies, and being multi-capable Airmen allows them to remain in control of threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 23:39 Photo ID: 8232898 VIRIN: 240201-F-XO977-2194 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.77 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st CES firefighters train emergency response [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.