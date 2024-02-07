U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and augmented personnel carry a stretcher during a simulated flight line emergency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Firefighters from the 51st CES continuously train in order to maintain the level of readiness needed to ensure safety for base personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8232895
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-XO977-2143
|Resolution:
|5512x3667
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 51st CES firefighters train emergency response [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
