51st CES firefighters train emergency response

U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron respond to a simulated flight line emergency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Training for emergency response allows the firefighters to maintain the safety of base personnel and keep aircraft operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)
