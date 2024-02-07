51st CES firefighters train emergency response

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luc Stackpoole, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, responds to a simulated flight line emergency at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 1, 2024. Firefighters at Osan participate in regular training and are thoroughly evaluated to ensure that they will be prepared in the event of a real-world threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal)

Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR