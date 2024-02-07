Yorktown, Va. (February 8, 2024) Law Enforcement personnel assigned to NWS Yorktown participate in a VBIED/PCIED exercise as part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 22:41
|Photo ID:
|8232876
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-TG517-4357
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
