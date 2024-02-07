Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 4 of 23]

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 8, 2024) Law Enforcement personnel assigned to NWS Yorktown participate in a VBIED/PCIED exercise as part of the larger Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24). CS-SC24 is an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all CONUS Navy installations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 22:41
    Photo ID: 8232871
    VIRIN: 240208-N-TG517-2710
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024
    NWS Yorktown participates in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Law Enforcement
    Exercise
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    CS-SC24
    Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT