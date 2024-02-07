Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HT, MR “A” School [Image 5 of 6]

    HT, MR “A” School

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (February 8, 2024) A student at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) Hull Technician “A” School, welds a section of pipe, Feb. 8, 2024. Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman comes through SWESC GL for technical training led by Navy’s finest instructors. These Sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform on ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    TAGS

    Hull Technician
    Naval Station Great Lakes
    “A” School
    Machinery Repairman

