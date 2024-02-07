GREAT LAKES, Il. (February 8, 2024) Hull Technician 1st Class Tim Albiniano, from Reno, an instructor at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) Hull Technician “A” School, demonstrates welding techniques, Feb. 8, 2024. Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman comes through SWESC GL for technical training led by Navy’s finest instructors. These Sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform on ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 21:23 Photo ID: 8232744 VIRIN: 240208-N-HR150-1037 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 7.67 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, US Hometown: RENO, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HT, MR “A” School [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.