HT, MR “A” Schools

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 8, 2024) Fireman San Aung, from Glendale Heights, Ill., operates a milling machine at the Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) Machinery Repairman “A” School, Feb. 8, 2024. Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman comes through SWESC GL for technical training led by Navy’s finest instructors. These Sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform on ships operating around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

