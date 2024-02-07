240202-N-VR794-1361 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Gabrial Garibay, from San Diego, left, and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel Garcia, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities as part of a command-sponsored community outreach event, Feb. 02. Community outreach events like this help to support the Navy’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” program. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

