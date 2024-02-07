240202-N-VR794-1211 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities as part of a command-sponsored community outreach event, Feb. 02. Community outreach events like this help to support the Navy’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” program. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

