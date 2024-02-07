240202-N-VR794-1174 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Andres Palacios from Boone, Iowa, left, and Yeoman 2nd Class Iyanah Chapman, from Houston, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), volunteer at Ronald McDonald House Charities as part of a command-sponsored community outreach event, Feb. 02. Community outreach events like this help to support the Navy’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” program. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

