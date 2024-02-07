Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community outreach [Image 4 of 9]

    Community outreach

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice James Peer 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240202-N-VR794-1125 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Information Systems Technician 1st Class Daniel Garcia, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left, and Yeoman 2nd Class Iyanah Chapman, from Houston, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), relocate surplus holiday toys at Ronald McDonald House Charities as part of a command-sponsored community outreach event, Feb. 02. Community outreach events like this help to support the Navy’s “Every Sailor is a Recruiter” program. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice James Peer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 19:06
    Photo ID: 8232520
    VIRIN: 240202-N-VR794-1125
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 690.55 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community outreach [Image 9 of 9], by SA James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach
    Community outreach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Sailor
    US Navy
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT