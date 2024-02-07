Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House [Image 3 of 3]

    JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Johanna Pullum 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, engages with local media during the transition open house at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Johanna Pullum)

    This work, JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #JTF-RH

