JTF-RH and NCTF-RH Conduct Transition Open House

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, talks with a resident during the transition open house at Ke’ehi Lagoon Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2024. JTF-RH is now in Defueling Phase 5.B where personnel are focused on removing residual fuel and transitioning with the NCTF-RH. The transition will focus on NCTF-RH learning JTF-RH’s processes and procedures for safety, security, and engagement to ensure continuity of operations. During this phase, JTF-RH retains command and control over the RHBFSF Joint Operational Area (JOA) and will synchronize actions to rebuild trust with Federal, State and local stakeholders. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Spc. Johanna Pullum)

