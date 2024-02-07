Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler [Image 16 of 17]

    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Stacey Collins a military working dog handler, poses with U.S. Army military working dog Hugo, both with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Feb. 07, 2024, Schofield Barracks, HI. (U.S. Army photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 18:03
    Photo ID: 8232421
    VIRIN: 240207-A-PR546-3562
    Resolution: 3713x5331
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Military Police Military Dog Handler [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler
    8th Military Police Military Dog Handler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog
    Hawaii
    Army
    Military Police
    Cute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT