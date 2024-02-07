U.S. Army military working dog Hugo with the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses Feb. 07, 2024, Schofield Barracks, HI. (U.S. Army photo captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8232411
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-PR546-9224
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|CENTERVILLE, IA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Military Police Military Dog Handler [Image 17 of 17], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
