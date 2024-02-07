NAS Patuxent River Holds CS-SC 24 Active Shooter Drill

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 08, 2024) - Naval District Washington (NDW) Fire Inspector Michael Fuhrman reviews processes with other NDW firefighters/EMTs following an active shooter drill at NAS Patuxent River during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 6-17. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Anaid Balmes/Released)

