PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 08, 2024) - Military Working Dog Gina stands by following a sweep of the active shooter drill site during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 6-17. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Anaid Balmes/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 16:37 Photo ID: 8232216 VIRIN: 240208-N-DX072-1158 Resolution: 3712x5197 Size: 9.52 MB Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Patuxent River Holds CS-SC 24 Active Shooter Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anaid Balmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.