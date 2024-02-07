NAS Patuxent River Holds CS-SC 24 Active Shooter Drill

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 08, 2024) - A suspect is in custody with NAS Patuxent River Security following an active shooter drill during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 6-17. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Anaid Balmes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 16:37
|Photo ID:
|8232213
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-DX072-1156
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
