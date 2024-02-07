Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Patuxent River Holds CS-SC 24 Active Shooter Drill [Image 1 of 9]

    NAS Patuxent River Holds CS-SC 24 Active Shooter Drill

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anaid Balmes 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 08, 2024) - A suspect is in custody with NAS Patuxent River Security following an active shooter drill during Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024. Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 is a two-part, anti-terrorism force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations, Feb. 6-17. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Anaid Balmes/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 16:37
    Photo ID: 8232213
    VIRIN: 240208-N-DX072-1156
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
    TAGS

    Security
    Navy
    Sailor
    Active Shooter
    Patuxent
    CSSC

