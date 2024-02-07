Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

U.S. Army Maj. Harry Lu, the brigade S3 operations officer for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the staff through a forward passage of lines scheme of maneuver at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 8, 2024.The 2ABCT 1AD command team and staff conduct staff academics to train and prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO command post exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 02.08.2024
Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL