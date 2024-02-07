U.S. Army Maj. Harry Lu, the brigade S3 operations officer for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the staff through a forward passage of lines scheme of maneuver at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 8, 2024.The 2ABCT 1AD command team and staff conduct staff academics to train and prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO command post exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8232199
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-PS891-7046
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT