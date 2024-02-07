Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 9 of 9]

    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Harry Lu, the brigade S3 operations officer for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, leads the staff through a forward passage of lines scheme of maneuver at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 8, 2024.The 2ABCT 1AD command team and staff conduct staff academics to train and prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO command post exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 16:25
    Photo ID: 8232199
    VIRIN: 240208-A-PS891-7046
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    1stArmoredDivision
    RockoftheMarne
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT