The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brigade staff receive training instruction on warfighting functions, battlefield framework, and critical at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 5, 2024. The 2ABCT 1AD command team and staff conduct staff academics to train and prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO tactical digital exercise. (Photo by JFTC Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8232192
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-PS891-7856
|Resolution:
|3200x2133
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT