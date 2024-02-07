Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brigade staff receive training instruction on warfighting functions, battlefield framework, and critical at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 5, 2024. The 2ABCT 1AD command team and staff conduct staff academics to train and prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO tactical digital exercise. (Photo by JFTC Public Affairs Office)

