Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 7 of 9]

    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

    BYDGOSZCZ, POLAND

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brigade staff receive training instruction on warfighting functions, battlefield framework, and critical at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 5, 2024. The 2ABCT 1AD command team and staff conduct staff academics to train and prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO tactical digital exercise. (Photo by JFTC Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8232192
    VIRIN: 240205-A-PS891-7856
    Resolution: 3200x2133
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: BYDGOSZCZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness
    Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    1stArmoredDivision
    RockoftheMarne
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT