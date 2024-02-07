Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brigade staff conducts staff academics at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) to prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO digital tactical exercise in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 5-8, 2024. The training instruction at the JFTC provided the staff an overview of warfighting functions, battlefield framework, and critical events. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

