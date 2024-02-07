The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division brigade staff conducts staff academics at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) to prepare for LOYAL LEDA, a NATO digital tactical exercise in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Feb. 5-8, 2024. The training instruction at the JFTC provided the staff an overview of warfighting functions, battlefield framework, and critical events. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8232191
|VIRIN:
|240205-A-PS891-2574
|Resolution:
|1830x1220
|Size:
|627.33 KB
|Location:
|BYDGOSZCZ, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warfighting Challenges: 2ABCT 1AD Improving Combat Effectiveness [Image 9 of 9], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT